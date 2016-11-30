Braves finalize deal with utility player Sean Rodriguez

The Atlanta Braves have finalized an $11.5 million, two-year contract with utility player Sean Rodriguez.
The team announced the deal Wednesday after Rodriguez passed a physical.
The 31-year-old provides depth with major league starts at every position except catcher. He hit .270 with 18 homers and 56 RBI — all career highs — for Pittsburgh in 2016.
Rodriguez has his most career starts at second base but saw more time at first base with the Pirates last season. He has a .234 career batting average in nine seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh.
