November 30, 2016 7:31 PM

Braves finalize deal with utility player Sean Rodriguez

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

The Atlanta Braves have finalized an $11.5 million, two-year contract with utility player Sean Rodriguez.

The team announced the deal Wednesday after Rodriguez passed a physical.

The 31-year-old provides depth with major league starts at every position except catcher. He hit .270 with 18 homers and 56 RBI — all career highs — for Pittsburgh in 2016.

Rodriguez has his most career starts at second base but saw more time at first base with the Pirates last season. He has a .234 career batting average in nine seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh.

