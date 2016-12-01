Surging Navy hosts defense-minded Temple in AAC title game

Temple (9-3) at No. 20 Navy (9-2, No. 19 CFP), Saturday, Noon, (ABC)
Line: Navy by 3.
Series Record: Navy leads 6-5.
WHAT'S AT STAKE
An independent before joining the AAC in 2015, Navy is seeking the first conference championship in the program's 136-year history. The Midshipmen also have a chance to conclude their season playing in the Cotton Bowl. Temple is looking to win its first AAC title after falling to Houston 24-13 in last year's championship game.
KEY MATCHUP
Temple defense vs. Navy's triple option. The key to beating the Midshipmen is containing their prolific running attack. No one has been up to the task lately, as Navy has scored 42, 66 and 75 points over the past three weeks. Temple, however, has yielded a total of 10 points in its last three games and has won six in a row, thanks primarily to a defense that has three shutouts and is allowing only 273.4 yards per game.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Temple: DL Haason Reddick leads the NCAA with 21 ½ tackles for a loss — one short of the school record of 22 ½ by former NFL star Dan Klecko (2002). Reddick had an AAC record-tying five tackles for a loss against Memphis and ranks second in the AAC with 9 ½ sacks.
Navy: QB Will Worth has accounted for 198 points this season (25 rushing TDs, eight passing TDs), tied for the second most in school history. Worth has compiled 2,544 yards of total offense (1,181 rushing and 1,363 passing), 32 short of Keenan Reynolds' school record, set in 2015.
FACTS & FIGURES
Navy has won 15 straight at home, tied with Houston for the longest active streak in the nation. ... Temple has outscored the opposition by an average of 19.5 points during win streak. ... Navy has scored on 34 of its last 38 drives, 33 for TDs ... Owls QB Phillip Walker owns school records for career attempts (1,385), completions (805), touchdowns (71), yards (10,074) and wins by a starting quarterback (27). ... Navy has punted only twice in its last four games.
