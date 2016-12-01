Division II-A Championship: Lausanne 12, Knoxville Webb 9

Eric Gray ran for two fourth-quarter touchdowns, the final coming with 2:35 remaining, to lift Lausanne to a 12-9 win over Knoxville Webb on Thursday night in Tennessee's Division II-A championship game at Tennessee Tech.
Lausanne (14-0) trailed 2-0 heading into the final quarter. But Gray ran for scores from 14 and 5 yards, sandwiched around a 5-yard scoring run by Webb eighth-grader Elijah Howard.
Gray finished with 175 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries. He was named the offensive Most Valuable Player.
Webb's Bryson Glenn provided the only other points of the game when he blocked a punt through the end zone late in the first quarter.
Howard led Webb (11-2) offensively, running 13 times for 57 yards and a score.
