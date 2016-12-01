Maplesville wins another 1A title, 40-12 over Pickens County

Maplesville's Terence Dunlap rushed for 180 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Red Devils to a 40-12 victory over Pickens County in the Class 1A state championship game Thursday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Dunlap, who was named the state title game's Most Valuable Player for the third consecutive season, carried 38 times and accounted for the majority of Maplesville's 344 yards of offense. The 38 carries set a 1A title game record.
The win gave Maplesville its third consecutive state championship.
Pickens County scored its only points in a 10-second span in the third quarter on an 84-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Demetrius Windham and subsequent 39-yard interception return for a touchdown by Elliott Petty.
Maplesville scored three times in the fourth quarter, including on a 1-yard rush by Dunlap. The Red Devils allowed just 113 yards and five first downs.
Comments