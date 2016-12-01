Smith scores 29 in Georgia Southern's victory

Ike Smith scored a career-high 29 points and Georgia Southern defeated Savannah State 94-75 on Thursday night.
The Eagles (4-3) were playing their third straight game in Savannah after beating Florida A&M and Radford in the Savannah Invitational.
Smith had three 3-pointers, Tookie Brown (20 points) and Mike Hughes (14 points) each had four, and the Eagles made 13 3-pointers on 34 attempts.
The Tigers (2-7), who lost their fourth straight, were led by Austin Dasent, who had four 3-pointers and 18 points. Joshua Ford added 13 points and Troyce Manassa 11. The Tigers came in leading the nation with 16.3 3-pointers a game and 130 made. Thursday night they hit on 14 of 34 attempts.
Savannah State led by one at halftime. Brown hit a 3-pointer to snap a 60-all tie, as the Eagles outscored the Tigers by 19 points over the final 11:28.
