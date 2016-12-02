Vathje wins skeleton World Cup opener

Elisabeth Vathje of Canada won the opening race of the women's skeleton World Cup season Friday night, easily prevailing on the track that hosted the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.
Vathje's two-run time was 1 minute, 49.25 seconds. It was her second World Cup gold medal, the other coming in Calgary two years ago.
German sliders took the next two spots, with Jacqueline Loelling second in 1:50.09 and Tina Hermann third in 1:50.11.
Olympic champion Lizzy Yarnold of Britain, competing for the first time since winning the world championships that ended the 2014-15 season, was fourth in 1:50.12.
For the U.S., Annie O'Shea was tied for sixth, Savannah Graybill was 10th and Kendall Wesenberg was 19th.
The next women's skeleton World Cup stop is Dec. 17 in Lake Placid, New York.
