Buchanan's 17 & 14 lead SC Upstate past Campbell 80-73 in

Michael Buchanan had 17 points and 14 rebounds and South Carolina Upstate outscored Campbell 8-1 in overtime for an 80-73 win on Friday at the Holy City Hoops Classic.
The Spartans went 8 of 11 from the line in overtime while the Camels were just 1 of 4. Campbell also missed all six field goal attempts and had two turnovers.
Ramel Thompkins opened the overtime making 2 of 3 from the line and finished with 13 points for SC Upstate (4-4). Malik Moore was 4 of 4 from the line in OT and scored 12 points and Philip Whittington went 5 of 7 from the field for 12 points.
Chris Clemons led Campbell (3-4) with 26 points but only shot 9 of 25. He missed a long 3 at the end of regulation after Mike Cunningham had tied the game at 72 with 13 seconds left.
Neither team led by more than seven, with Upstate's lead coming in overtime. There were 10 ties and 10 lead changes.
