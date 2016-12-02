St. John's sinks 16 3-pointers, races past Tulane 95-75.

Marcus LoVett hit 7 of 8 shots for 18 points and St. John's tied the school record with 16 3-pointers to race to a 95-75 win over Tulane on Friday night, ending a five-game losing streak.
Federico Mussini and Bashir Ahmed added 17 points apiece and Shamorie Ponds 15 for the Red Storm (3-5), who shot 55 percent (33 of 60) from the field and 13 of 15 from the foul line.
Tulane (1-7) shot a respectable 8 of 18 behind the arc (44 percent) but St. John's was 16 of 25, matching the record set on March 18, 2014, against Robert Morris.
The Red Storm made its first 3, missed its second and then reeled off nine in a row to lead 30-15. They led 51-32 at the half, making 11 of 14 behind the arc (79 percent) and 17 of 28 overall (61 percent).
Ahmed and Ponds had four 3s apiece, LoVett and Mussini three, combining to go 14 of 19.
Ryan Smith led Tulane with 17 points and Malik Morgan had 15.
Comments