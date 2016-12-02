Griffin, Paul lead Clippers past Pelicans 114-96

Blake Griffin had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Chris Paul had 17 points and 13 assists, and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 114-96 on Friday night.
Jamal Crawford scored 21 points and Luc Mbah a Moute had 15 for Los Angeles, which capped a 10-day, six-game trip with victories on back-to-back nights on the shores of lakes Erie and Pontchartrain, having defeated Cleveland on Thursday night.
Anthony Davis hurt his right shoulder but played through it, scoring 21 points for New Orleans. E'Twaun Moore scored 15 points and Terrence Jones had 14 for the Pelicans, who have lost three of four and saw their home winning streak snapped at five.
The Clippers made 10 3-pointers, with Mbah a Moute hitting three. The Pelicans were 5 of 20 from long range.
