Sean Monahan scores shootout winner, Flames beat Wild 3-2

Sean Monahan's split-second decision sent the Calgary Flames to their second consecutive win.
Monahan waited out Minnesota goalie Devan Dubnyk before snapping a shot over his right pad for the shootout winner as Calgary edged the Wild 3-2 on Friday night.
"I had no idea what I was doing, to be honest," Monahan acknowledged. "I thought I was going to come in and go high blocker, but it wasn't there. He's pretty tall, so I just tried a little move and lucky enough something opened up."
Calgary goalie Chad Johnson then stopped Charlie Coyle's attempt at the other end of the ice to seal the victory.
"It's nice when you get the lead," said Johnson, who commended Monahan. "If you can get a lead in the shootout, it gives you confidence. You have a little bit more breathing room."
Kris Versteeg and Mikael Backlund scored in regulation for the Flames (12-13-2), who are 4-1-1 in their past six games.
Johnson made 26 saves for his second straight victory and fifth in the last six starts.
"Obviously, Johnny stood on his head again for us, made some big saves there in the shootout and in that third period and kept us in that game," Monahan said. "It's a lot of credit to him and we've got to build some momentum here at home."
Chris Stewart and Mikko Koivu scored for Minnesota (11-8-4), which is 0-1-2 in its past three games.
Dubnyk finished with 30 saves, including four in overtime, before allowing goals to Versteeg and Monahan in the shootout.
"We're not going to overthink the skills competition," Dubnyk said. "I'd like to make the save, but we'll work on that. Those are just things you do your best and try to bear down. Obviously it feels better when you get the extra point, but I think in a game that wasn't our best — we weren't as sharp as we'd like to be — to come out with a point and get a big goal in the third is something to build on."
Stewart opened the scoring at 3:50 of the first period when he redirected defenseman Jared Spurgeon's shot past Johnson.
The Flames pulled even at 12:26 when Versteeg backhanded a rebound past Dubnyk, who made a pad save to stop the initial point shot by defenseman Jyrki Jokipakka.
Just 1:07 later during a man advantage for the Flames, Backlund tapped a loose puck in the crease into the net behind Dubnyk, who had made back-to-back saves to deny scoring attempts by Mark Giordano and Matthew Tkachuk.
Although the Wild outshot Calgary 7-5 in the second, they weren't able to get any pucks past Johnson, who made a nice save to stop a one-timer off the stick of Zach Parise early in the period.
Koivu scored the equalizer for the Wild at 7:40 in the third when he took a pass from Jason Zucker in the slot and fired a shot to the top corner, glove side, past Johnson.
Tkachuk had a great chance to score for Calgary when Alex Chiasson set him up in the slot with 6:18 left in regulation, but Koivu reached back with the shaft of his stick to deflect the puck over the net.
The Flames had a power play to start overtime, but weren't able to capitalize.
NOTES: Stewart had gone 14 games without a point and 15 games without scoring before his goal in the first period. ... Monahan extended his points streak to three games with an assist on Versteeg's goal. Prior to his streak, Monahan had gone five games without a point.
UP NEXT
Wild: At Edmonton on Sunday night.
Flames: Host Anaheim on Sunday night.
