Jones stops 31 shots, Sharks beat Canadiens 2-1

Brent Burns and Joe Pavelski scored in the first period, Martin Jones stopped 31 shots and the San Jose Sharks extended their mastery of Montreal at home by beating the Canadiens 2-1 on Friday night.
Jones won his third straight and the Sharks improved to 8-0-2 against the Canadiens in San Jose since November 1999.
Carey Price was efficient after giving up the two early goals, one on a power play and the other on an odd-man rush. He finished with 28 saves for Montreal.
The Canadiens failed to maintain pressure against Jones, who turned away several point-blank shots early and then was rarely tested.
