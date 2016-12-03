Cammalleri's 2nd of game lifts Devils past Predators in OT

Michael Cammalleri deflected all the credit for his big overtime goal to teammate Taylor Hall.
Cammalleri's second goal of the game with 18 seconds remaining on the clock in the extra period capped New Jersey's comeback from three goals down in the third period and gave the Devils a 5-4 win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday.
Hall took a pass from Cammalleri and brought the puck up the right side into the offensive zone on a 2-on-1 break, waited before passing it back to Cammalleri cutting up the middle and he fired it past Predators goalie Pekka Rinne.
"I (got) the puck to Hallsy and he did the rest," Cammalleri said. "A really highly skilled play by him to hold it off, hold it off and freeze the goalie and the defenseman, and throw a little baby saucer pass across ice. A heck of a play by him."
The Predators had possession of the puck for most of overtime, but the Devils held them off and capitalized on their late scoring opportunity.
"Even though they had the puck for the majority of that period in overtime, I felt like we were on the right side, forcing shots that Keith (Kinkaid) should stop," Hall said. "It's about pouncing at the right time. They got tired and they got too far into our end and let us have a 2 on 1. A lot of times is about who makes the first big mistake and we capitalized on it."
Cammalleri started the Devils' comeback from a 4-1 deficit after two as he fired a rebound into an open net 25 seconds into the third.
Andy Greene pulled New Jersey within one 30 seconds later and Adam Henrique tied it with a power-play goal through Rinne's legs with 7:23 remaining.
"To the guys' credit, I thought they came out with a good first shift," Devils coach John Hynes said. "Obviously, when you score that early and get a couple early it gives you momentum."
Hall had a goal and two assists, Travis Zajac also had two assists and Green added one for the Devils, who were 0-4-2 in their previous six road games. Keith Kincaid stopped 38 shots to improve to 3-1-2.
Kevin Fiala had two goals and P.K. Subban and Roman Josi also scored for the Predators, who fell to 9-1-2 at home. Rinne, a five-time All-Star, gave up five goals on 22 shots.
"It's an ugly, ugly way to lose a game and a terrible feeling for everyone," Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said. "I thought we had plenty of opportunities to win when it was 4-3, but it didn't happen."
New Jersey evened its record to 6-6 in games beyond regulation, and Nashville fell to 0-4.
Fiala gave the Predators a 1-0 lead when Matt Irwin's point shot appeared to bounce off him into the net with 3:46 left in the first.
Hall tied it 1:17 later when he swatted a rebound out of the air past Rinne.
Nashville went back ahead on Subban's wrist shot from the slot with 39 seconds left in the opening period. Five of Subban's six goals have come at home.
Fiala's second goal increased the Predators lead to 3-1 on a tic-tac-toe play from Craig Smith and Mike Ribeiro at 6:02 of the second period.
Josi extended the Predators' advantage to 4-1 when he blasted a one-timer from just inside the center of blue line past Kinkaid with 5:29 left in the second.
"We let them in for 2 on 1s, two easy chances and that cost us the game," Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm said of the third-period collapse. "We got a point and we'll take it, but we should have had two."
NOTES: The Predators claimed LW Reid Boucher off waivers after he was released by the Devils the previous day. ... Nashville called up RW Mikka Salomaki and D Adam Pardy from its AHL affiliate in Milwaukee. ... New Jersey blocked 18 shots, including six by Greene.
UP NEXT
Devils: Host Vancouver on Tuesday night.
Predators: Host Philadelphia on Sunday in the back end of the Predators' fourth back-to-back set of the season.
