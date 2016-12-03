Southern Illinois draws line against Texas Southern, 74-70

Mike Rodriguez converted four free throws in the final 1:11 to lift Southern Illinois to a come-from-behind, 74-70 win over Texas Southern Saturday.
Dulani Robinson's 3-pointer with 1:30 left gave Texas Southern the lead, 70-68. Robinson was whistled for a foul with 1:11 left, sending Rodriguez to the line for two free throws. After making the first, Texas Southern was whistled for a technical foul and Armon Fletcher converted one of two from the line, after which Rodriguez returned to hit the second of two. Rodriguez added two more from the line with eight seconds left.
Fletcher finished with 17 points and Rodriguez 15 for the Salukis (5-3), who won their fourth home game in five outings.
Zach Lofton, who came in averaging 20.3 points per game for the Tigers (4-4), scored 26 on 11 of 18 shooting from the field, including 4 of 8 from distance.
Comments