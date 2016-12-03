Top 25 Capsules

Morgan William scored 24 points, Victoria Vivians had 16 and sixth-ranked Mississippi State overcame a 17-pointy deficit to beat Iowa State 85-81 in overtime Saturday.
Roshunda Johnson's 3-pointer with 11 seconds left in the fourth quarter forced overtime for the Bulldogs (8-0). They trailed by 11 with 10 minutes left.
Mississippi State controlled the overtime, but it took four free throws by William with the final 15 seconds to seal it. Seanna Johnson had 21 points with eight rebounds for Iowa State (5-1).
NO. 19 FLORIDA 83, LONG BEACH STATE 53
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Ronni Williams scored 18 points to help Florida rout Long Beach State in the Arizona State Classic.
Florida (6-1) will play Arizona State, a 71-42 winner over Boston Universirty, in the championship game Sunday. Jessica Gertz scored 12 points for Long Beach State (3-4).
