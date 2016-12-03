White scores 20; East Carolina cruises past NC Central 69-57

Caleb White scored 20 points and East Carolina cruised to a 69-57 victory over North Carolina Central on Saturday night.
The Pirates (7-2) have won five of their last six games, and travel to No. 6 Virginia on Tuesday.
White was 8 of 15 from the floor and made four 3-pointers. Jeremy Sheppard had 13 points and three 3-pointers. B.J. Tyson chipped in eight points and has 1,007 for his career. Tyson is the 28th player in the program with 1,000 career points.
Patrick Cole scored 16 points on 5-of-18 shooting, and had five assists to lead NC Central (5-3). Rashaun Madison and Dajuan Graf added 11 points apiece.
The Pirates had a 10-point lead at halftime. The Eagles cut the deficit to 37-31 early in the second quarter but didn't get closer.
