Sports

December 3, 2016 7:27 PM

Briscoe has 5 TD passes, sets FCS record, in Sam Houston win

The Associated Press
HUNTSVILLE, Texas

Jeremiah Briscoe threw for 363 yards and five touchdowns, giving him an FCS record 57 this season, and fifth-seeded Sam Houston State held off Chattanooga 41-36 in a quarterfinal game on Saturday.

Briscoe's fifth TD pass, a 26-yard hookup with Nathan Stewart with 9:02 to play, put the Bearkats up 41-33. The Mocs drove back for a 29-yard field goal and after holding on defense, got the ball back on their 38 with 2:38 to play. They reached the Bearcats 25 before turning the ball over on downs with 17 seconds left.

Yedidiah Louis had two touchdown catches from Briscoe in the first quarter before a 7-yard run by Corey Avery gave the Bearkats (11-0) a 21-0 lead. Xavier Borishade's 18-yard reception from Alejandro Bennifield pulled the Mocs (9-4) into a tie early in the third quarter.

Briscoe, who finished 20 for 40, found Davion Davis for 35-yard TD and, after a Mocs field goal, Yedidiah had his third TD, a 23-yard reception, making it 35-24 entering the fourth quarter. Yedidiah had eight catches for 156 yards.

Derrick Craine had 115 yards and two TDs for Chattanooga.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

State's Gottfried on Torin Dorn's hot shooting

View more video

Sports Videos