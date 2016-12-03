Briscoe has 5 TD passes, sets FCS record, in Sam Houston win

Jeremiah Briscoe threw for 363 yards and five touchdowns, giving him an FCS record 57 this season, and fifth-seeded Sam Houston State held off Chattanooga 41-36 in a quarterfinal game on Saturday.
Briscoe's fifth TD pass, a 26-yard hookup with Nathan Stewart with 9:02 to play, put the Bearkats up 41-33. The Mocs drove back for a 29-yard field goal and after holding on defense, got the ball back on their 38 with 2:38 to play. They reached the Bearcats 25 before turning the ball over on downs with 17 seconds left.
Yedidiah Louis had two touchdown catches from Briscoe in the first quarter before a 7-yard run by Corey Avery gave the Bearkats (11-0) a 21-0 lead. Xavier Borishade's 18-yard reception from Alejandro Bennifield pulled the Mocs (9-4) into a tie early in the third quarter.
Briscoe, who finished 20 for 40, found Davion Davis for 35-yard TD and, after a Mocs field goal, Yedidiah had his third TD, a 23-yard reception, making it 35-24 entering the fourth quarter. Yedidiah had eight catches for 156 yards.
Derrick Craine had 115 yards and two TDs for Chattanooga.
