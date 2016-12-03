Wichita St. uses scoring balance to beat Colorado St 82-67

Zach Brown scored 16 points and Shaquille Morris had 13 to lead Wichita State past Colorado 82-67 in a Mountain West-Missouri Valley Conference Challenge Series game on Saturday.
Brown's 3 with 7:59 left started a 10-0 run that put Wichita State (7-2) out front 70-59. Brown added a 3-point play during the run. The Shockers led 34-31 at halftime, and the last time Colorado State (6-2) would lead was when Emmanuel Omogbo made one of two free throws for 42-41 lead with 16:18 remaining.
Markis McDuffie scored 12 points and Landry Shamet added 11 for the Shockers.
The Rams' biggest lead was 15-10 on a Morris 3 with 12:09 left before halftime. Prentiss Nixon led Colorado State with 20 points.
With the win, Wichita State (7-2) assured itself a winning non-conference record for the 19th consecutive year.
The game was the first meeting between the two schools since Nov. 29, 1983 when the Xavier McDaniel-led Shockers beat Colorado State 64-54 in Fort Collins, Colorado.
