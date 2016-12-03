Kent scores 22, James Madison defeats Longwood 71-59

Jackson Kent scored a career-best 22 points as James Madison defeated Longwood 71-59 on Saturday, earning its first win of the season.
Kent had the hot hand, shooting 7-for-8 from the floor, including a perfect 5-for-5 on 3-pointers. Yohanny Dalembert added 16 points, Ramone Snowden 12 and Joey McLean 10 for the Dukes (1-7), who shot 45.5-percent (25-55) and outrebounded Longwood 47-27.
Darrion Allen scored 13 points and Kendrick Thompson 12 to pace Longwood (2-4), which closed to 34-30 at halftime but fell behind by 14 before Isaiah Walton hit a 3-pointer at 16:27 after the break.
The Lancers rallied to within 50-46 on a Khris Lane basket with 7:19 remaining, only to see the Dukes go on an 11-3 tear over the next three minutes. Lane finished with eight points.
