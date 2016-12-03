Granlund, Horvat score in SO; Canucks beat Leafs 3-2

Markus Granlund and Bo Horvat scored in the shootout, Ryan Miller was solid at the end of a busy night in goal and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Saturday.
Miller had 38 saves and stopped 2 of 3 attempts in the shootout, backing regulation goals from Daniel Sedin and Sven Baertschi.
James van Riemsdyk and Auston Matthews scored for Toronto. Frederik Andersen turned away 22 shots.
Mitch Marner scored in the shootout for Toronto, but Miller stopped Matthews and Tyler Bozak to clinch it.
Down 2-1 after 40 minutes, the Leafs came out flying in the third period and tied it on Matthews' 11th of the season after the Canucks were punished for successive icings. Zach Hyman collected a deflected point shot behind the Vancouver net and fed the 2016 No. 1 overall draft pick in front. Matthews fired a quick wrist shot past Miller for his fifth goal in the last five games at 1:56.
Matthews had a great chance to give Toronto its first lead on a power play midway through the period, but the puck hopped over his stick on one chance before Miller made a nice pad save.
Horvat later fired wide on a short-handed 2-on-1, and Andersen stopped Baertschi on another odd-man rush.
Miller then snagged Bozak's shot from in tight with 2:22 left in regulation. Canucks defenseman Troy Stecher cleared a loose puck out the crease with just over a minute to go after Miller got a piece of Connor Brown's shot.
Nazem Kadri had two good chances in overtime for Toronto, while Andersen reached back to deny Stecher with the glove on Vancouver's best opportunity.
This was the first meeting since Toronto won a fight-filled 6-3 blowout at home on Nov. 5. A number of Maple Leafs players, including Matt Martin, drew Vancouver's ire following game, with Canucks defenseman Erik Gudbranson shouting "Matt Martin is dead" to media assembled outside the lock room afterward.
Gudbranson walked back that comment this week, but he and Martin did drop the gloves during the second period Saturday in a spirited fight. Both players delivered a steady diet of right fists, delighting the energetic crowd at Rogers Arena.
Sedin scored with 6:57 left in the first period and Baertschi made it 2-0 with a goal 2:37 into the second.
Andersen, who missed Friday's practice due to illness after backing up Jhonas Enroth in Thursday's 3-0 loss to Calgary, made a nice save later in the period on Loui Eriksson's deflection to keep his team within two before the Leafs struck just 13 seconds into a power play.
Miller stopped Bozak's one-timer from the faceoff circle, but van Riemsdyk banged home the rebound for his 11th with 8:30 left in the period.
Miller — who made his third straight start despite allowing seven goals in his last two games — made a great pad stop on Marner earlier in the period before the Leafs rookie sent another attempt just wide on the same sequence.
NOTES: Vancouver's top defense pair of Christopher Tanev (lower-body injury) and Alexander Edler (broken finger) remain on the shelf.
UP NEXT
Maple Leafs: Play six of their next seven at home starting Wednesday night against Minnesota.
Canucks: Begin a five-game trip in New Jersey on Tuesday night.
Comments