Condon stops 24 shots, Senators score early to beat Panthers

Erik Karlsson and Derick Brassard scored early, Mike Condon stopped 24 shots for his second shutout of the season, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Florida Panthers 2-0 Saturday night.
Ottawa snapped a two-game skid and handed Florida its third loss in four games (1-2-1).
Roberto Luongo made 19 saves for the Panthers.
The Senators had two breakaways in the final 5 minutes but didn't register a shot on goal.
Ottawa scored twice 19 seconds apart in the first period, with both goals coming with some fancy footwork.
On the first goal, Karlsson had a pass from behind the net bounce off his stick right to his left foot. He then kicked the puck back to his stick and beat Luongo from the top of the crease at 6:46.
Brassard then took a pass at the side of the net and kicked the puck to his stick before cutting around a fallen Luongo to score at 7:05.
The Panthers managed just one shot on goal through the first 14 minutes.
Each team had two power-play chances over the first two periods. The Senators had the first four power plays of the game but all they could create was one shot on goal.
The Panthers had two power plays, including a 5-on-3 for 1:23 in the second period, and had several good scoring chances with five shots, but could get nothing past Condon.
Condon also stopped Vincent Trocheck on a breakaway earlier in the second.
The Senators finished 0 for 7 on the power play and managed just six shots while the Panthers went 0 for 4.
NOTES: Marc Methot and Craig Anderson were scratches for the Senators. ... Dylan McIlrath and Kyle Rau were scratches for the Panthers. ... Senators D Andreas Englund made his NHL debut Saturday. ... Panthers D Jakub Kindl played in his 300th game.
UP NEXT
Panthers: At Boston on Monday night in the fifth game of a season-high six-game, 10-day trip.
Senators: At Pittsburgh on Monday night in the opener of a four-game trip.
Comments