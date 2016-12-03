NBA Capsules

Andrew Wiggins scored 29 points, Karl-Anthony Towns added 27 points and 15 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves erased a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-120 in overtime Saturday night.
Zack LaVine added 17 points and Ricky Rubio had nine points and 12 assists for the Timberwolves. They snapped a four-game losing streak and avoided being swept by the Hornets for the third straight season.
Towns, a dominant force on the glass all night, had six points in overtime, including a backbreaking follow off a missed shot with 21 seconds left to put the Timberwolves up by six. Towns sealed the victory with two free throws with 3.9 seconds remaining.
Minnesota tied the game in regulation behind 3-pointers from LaVine, Rubio and Wiggins in the final two minutes. Wiggins' pull-up 3 in transition with 8.9 seconds tied the game at 106.
Walker led Charlotte with 22 points and eight assists. Frank Kaminsky had 21 points, and Nic Batum had 15 points and 12 assists.
RAPTORS 128, HAWKS 84
TORONTO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 21 points, and Kyle Lowry and Patrick Patterson each added 17 in Toronto's victory over Atlanta.
Lowry also had eight assists and eight rebounds to help Toronto win its sixth straight and tie Cleveland for the Eastern Conference lead. The NBA champion Cavaliers will be in Toronto on Monday night in an Eastern Conference Finals rematch.
Dennis Schroder had 15 points and six assists for the Hawks, Dwight Howard had 10 points and 17 rebounds, and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 15 points. They have lost six in a row.
CELTICS 107, 76ERS 106
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Isaiah Thomas scored 12 straight Boston points late in the fourth quarter and tied his season high with 37 points to lead the Celtics past Philadelphia.
Avery Bradley added 20 points for Boston. The Celtics have won nine in a row against the 76ers.
Rookie Dario Saric tied his career high with 21 points and had 12 rebounds for Philadelphia. The 76ers have lost sixth straight.
BUCKS 112, NETS 103
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Matthew Dellavedova scored 12 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, helping Milwaukee hold off Brooklyn for its fourth straight victory.
John Henson led Milwaukee with 20 points and added seven rebounds, and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Bojan Bogdanovic led Brooklyn with 24 points.
Comments