North Dakota holds off Boston College 4-3

Joel Janatuinen and Trevor Olson scored third-period goals as North Dakota beat Boston College 4-3 Saturday in the inaugural College Hockey Showdown at Madison Square Garden.
Moments after the ninth-ranked Fighting Hawks (8-5-3) blew a 2-0 lead and the third-ranked Eagles (12-5-1) tied the game, Janatuinen broke the tie and Olson added an insurance goal.
Olson's goal proved to be the game-winner as the Eagles got a goal by Matthew Gaudreau with nine seconds left.
Tyson Jost scored twice in the second period to give UND a 2-0 lead. It stayed that way until the third period when Boston College's Colin White scored on a 5-on-3 power play at 49 seconds and Chris Brown tied it at 4:34.
The Eagles were 1-for-2 on the power play, while UND scored on just one of six power plays.
Cam Johnson made 28 saves for UND, while Joseph Woll turned away 30 shots.
Comments