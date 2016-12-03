Evans 28 points lead Arizona State past UNLV, 97-73

Shannon Evans II scored a season-high 28 points and Arizona State tied a school record with 18 3-pointers, coasting to a 97-73 win over UNLV Saturday night.
Evans, Torian Graham and Tra Holder combined to make 15 3s, with Graham hitting six as part of his 22 points.
The Sun Devils scored 19 points off 12 Rebels turnovers and led by as many as 30 points.
Holder added 20 points and Arizona State shot 49 percent from the field.
ASU used an 11-0 run to take a 20-6 lead in the first half, with Graham and Holder hitting a pair of treys during the run. The Rebels cut the lead to five, 34-29, on free throw by Jalen Poyser with 4:15 left, but the Sun Devils closed out the half on a 17-3 run and stayed in control the rest of the way.
