Women's Top 25 Capsules

Rebecca Greenwell scored seven of her 29 points in the final 5 1/2 minutes, leading Duke past No. 3 South Carolina 74-63 on Sunday.
Oderah Chidom added 15 points to help the Blue Devils (9-1) to their first victory over a top-three opponent since they knocked off then-No. 3 Ohio State in 2009. Duke shot 50 percent and forced the Gamecocks (6-1) into a season-worst 19 turnovers.
A'ja Wilson scored 18 points for South Carolina.
NO. 2 UCONN 72, NO. 14 TEXAS 54
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Napheesa Collier scored 24 points and UConn won its 82nd consecutive game, routing Texas in the Jimmy V Classic.
Kia Nurse added 15 points for the Huskies (7-0). The have the second-longest winning streak in women's basketball history, trailing only their 90-game run from 2008-10. Next up for UConn is a trip to No. 1 Notre Dame on Wednesday.
Brooke McCarty led Texas (2-4) with 15 points.
NO. 1 NOTRE DAME 114, VALPARAISO 54
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Freshman Jackie Young scored 20 points for Notre Dame.
Despite hitting 1 of 8 from the field to start the game, the Irish (8-0) scored the first 26 points. During that stretch, Valparaiso attempted just five shots while committing 10 turnovers.
Dani Franklin had 18 points for Valparaiso (4-4).
No. 4 BAYLOR 88, No. 22 TENNESSEE 66
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alexis Jones had a career-high 30 points and added 10 assists and nine rebounds for Baylor in the Bears' seventh straight victory.
Nina Davis added 20 points and nine rebounds for Baylor (9-1).
Mercedes Russell had 22 points and 12 rebounds for Tennessee (4-3).
NO. 5 MARYLAND 92, UMBC 42
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Kristen Confroy set season highs by scoring 17 and making five 3-pointers for Maryland.
Brionna Jones added 11 points and Blair Watson had 10 for Maryland (8-0). Laura Castaldo scored 13 points for UMBC (2-5).
NO. 7 LOUISVILLE 69, NO. 17 KENTUCKY 67, OT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Asia Durr scored four points in overtime, including a key free throw with 2:47 remaining for a five-point lead, and Myisha Hines-Allen had 26 points for Louisville.
Louisville (7-2) ended a five-game losing streak in the annual Bluegrass rivalry. Makayla Epps had 22 points for Kentucky (6-2).
NO. 8 FLORIDA STATE 90, WESTERN CAROLINA 41
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Shakayla Thomas scored 18 points for Florida State.
Leticia Romero added 16 points for the Seminoles (8-1). They have won seven straight.
Lauren LaPlant and Hatfield each had 12 points for the Catamounts (3-7).
NO. 9 OHIO STATE 80, CINCINNATI 38
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 23 points and Ohio State had a 22-0 run in the third quarter.
Mitchell was 7 for 11 with four 3-pointers for the Buckeyes (6-3).
Shanice Johnson led the Bearcats (6-2) with 10 points and 17 rebounds.
NO. 10 UCLA 72, HAWAII 49
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Monique Billings had 16 points and eight rebounds for UCLA in its 17th consecutive victory at Pauley Pavilion.
UCLA (6-1) raced to a 19-2 run, and Billings scored 12 of those points — mostly inside the paint. The Bruins led 21-3 after the first quarter. Hawaii (2-6) missed 10 of 11 shots in the period.
Sarah Toeaina led the Rainbow Wahine (2-6) with 16 points.
NO. 11 STANFORD 68, UC DAVIS 42
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Erica McCall scored 17 points and had a season-high 13 rebounds for Stanford.
Brittany McPhee added 11 points for the Cardinal (8-1). Morgan Bertsch had 12 points for UC Davis (5-2).
ORAL ROBERTS 74, NO. 12 OKLAHOMA 67
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Lakota Beatty scored 20 points, Maria Martianez had 18 points and 13 rebounds and Oral Roberts used an 18-0 run in the fourth quarter to shock Oklahoma.
Oklahoma (5-2) had won 18 straight over the Golden Eagles (4-4), but this was their first meeting in 11 years. Petton Little scored 12 points for the Sooners.
NO. 13 WASHINGTON 85, FRESNO STATE 54
SEATTLE (AP) — National scoring leader Kelsey Plum scored 30 points, and Chantel Osahor had a career-high 22 rebounds and added 13 points for Washington (8-1).
Plum Plum is 53 points shy of breaking the Pac-12 career scoring record.
Candice White had 19 points for Fresno State (4-3).
NO. 16 WEST VIRGINIA 66, MISSISSIPPI 61
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Kristina King matched her career high with 16 points and had a career-best nine rebounds for West Virginia.
Alexis Brewer added 12 points for West Virginia (9-0). Taylor Manuel led the Rebels (6-2) with 13 points.
NO. 18 MIAMI 66, OLD DOMINION 56
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Jessica Thomas scored 21 points to help Miami to its seventh consecutive victory.
Keyona Hayes added 18 points for Miami (7-1). Jennie Simms had 24 points for the Monarchs (3-3).
ARIZONA STATE 69, NO. 19 FLORIDA 63
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Sophie Brunner had 14 points with 10 rebounds and Arizona State made its last nine shots and scored the last six points to win the ASU Classic.
Quinn Dornstauder added with 13 points and eight rebounds, and Kianna Ibis had 12 points for Arizona State (5-2). Eleanna Christinaki led Florida (6-2) with 18 points.
NO. 20 SYRACUSE 95, CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE 63
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Brittney Sykes and Alexis Peterson scored 26 points apiece for Syracuse (6-3.
Sykes added 14 rebounds, five steals and four assists. Briana Day added 22 points and eight rebounds.
Taylor Goode had 14 points for the Blue Devils (1-6).
