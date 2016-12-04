Peters goes for 24, Mississippi St over Georgia St 82-60

Lamar Peters had a career-best 24 points to lead Mississippi State to an 82-60 win over Georgia State on Sunday.
Peters, a freshman, made a career-best six three-pointers in nine attempts as Mississippi State (6-2) won its third straight.
Fellow freshman Mario Kegler also had a career-best 16 points and was 4 of 8 beyond the arc. MSU made a season-high 13 3-pointers. Quinndary Weatherspoon added 14 points and I.J. Ready had 11 for the Bulldogs.
Isaiah Williams led Georgia State (4-3) with 16 points.
Mississippi State jumped to an 8-3 lead in the first half before Georgia State responded with an 11-2 run to go up 16-10. The lead would change hands 10 times in the first half before the Bulldogs settled in for a 44-36 lead at halftime.
The Bulldogs made 7 of 17 three pointers and shot 44 percent from the field in the first half. The teams combined for 14 turnovers in the first half and the Panthers shot 46.9 percent in the opening half.
BIG PICTURE
Mississippi State: Sunday's game marked the second straight outing for sophomore guard Quinndary Weatherspoon. He missed two games earlier this season with a wrist injury and has averaged 17.5 points since returning.
Georgia State: The Panthers faced their second SEC opponent of the season, having dropped a decision to Auburn earlier in the season. Georgia State's last win over an SEC program came in 2003 against Auburn.
UP NEXT
Mississippi State: The Bulldogs take a long break due to final exams this week and return to action at home on Dec. 14 against East Tennessee State.
Georgia State: The Panthers begin a brief two-game home stand on Saturday against Georgia Southwestern.
