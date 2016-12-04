Jim Harbaugh not backpedaling on criticism of officials

Jim Harbaugh is not backpedaling on his recent criticism of officials.
Harbaugh said he's instead ready to agree to disagree with the Big Ten. The conference reprimanded the Michigan coach and fined his school $10,000 for violating the conference's sportsmanship policy by criticizing officials after a loss to Ohio State.
Harbaugh made his comments after the Wolverines were chosen to play Florida State in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.
Harbaugh said he hasn't talked with Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delaney since being reprimanded. The punishment came after Harbaugh blasted the officiating in a 30-27 double-overtime loss to Ohio State in Michigan's regular-season finale.
