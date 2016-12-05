Pastrnak's pretty goal gives Bruins 4-3 OT win over Panthers

David Pastrnak scored his second goal of the game 1:23 into overtime, and the Boston Bruins continued their recent success against the Florida Panthers with a 4-3 victory Monday night.
Pastrnak got his team-leading 15th goal by cutting in from the left wing, shifting around goalie Roberto Luongo and tucking in the game-winner.
David Backes and Tim Schaller also scored for the Bruins, who are 15-2-1 in their last 18 games against the Panthers. Tuukka Rask stopped 27 shots to raise his record to 14-4-1 this season and 17-3-1 in his career against Florida.
Jaromir Jagr had a goal for the Panthers, the 754th of his career, and Luongo finished with 32 saves.
Florida's Jason Demers slipped a shot under Rask, tying it with 1:29 to play, after the Bruins had moved ahead when Backes tipped in Ryan Spooner's shot for the go-ahead goal with 6:52 remaining.
Aleksander Barkov also scored for the Panthers.
Boston improved to 4-0-1 in its last five games, sending the Panthers to their fourth loss in five on a six-game road trip, their longest of the season.
Backes, at the top of the crease, redirected Spooner's wrister from the top of the left circle after Barkov had tied it with 12:06 to play.
Pastrnak's first goal snapped a 1-all tie late in the second period. Brad Marchand hustled for a loose puck behind the net and fed it out front to Pastrnak, who snapped a quick shot into the net from just outside the crease.
Barkov tied it again by firing a rising wrister past Rask's glove.
The Bruins had moved ahead 1-0 on Schaller's goal late in the opening period.
Florida evened it on Jagr's goal midway through the second when he one-timed Aaron Ekblad's pass by Rask.
Rask was tested early when defenseman Michael Matheson broke in alone 2 minutes into the game with the Bruins on a power play. Rask made a blocker save on a wrister from about 20 feet out.
NOTES: The Bruins honored five New Englanders who won medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics before the opening faceoff. Gymnast Aly Raisman, from Needham, Massachusetts, dropped the ceremonial first puck. They each wore a Bruins home black and gold jersey with No. 16 and their last names on the back. . Bruins D Zdeno Chara returned after missing six games with an undisclosed lower-body injury. ... Boston D Torey Krug wasn't at the morning skate because of illness, but played. . Florida D Keith Yandle sustained a lower-body injury in the first and didn't return. . Boston LW Matt Beleskey and Panthers C Jonathan Marchessault both were out with lower-body injuries. . Florida interim coach Tom Rowe grew up about 25 minutes from TD Garden, in Lynn, Massachusetts.
UP NEXT
Panthers: End their trip at the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday before going home for two straight.
Bruins: At the Washington Capitals on Tuesday before two in a row at home.
