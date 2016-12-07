Rose misses Knicks' game against Cavs with lower back pain

Derrick Rose is missing the New York Knicks' game against Cleveland because of lower back pain.
Rose left the Knicks' victory over Miami on Tuesday in the third quarter with back spasms. Coach Jeff Hornacek says Rose still felt sore on Wednesday when he came in and met with team doctors, so they sent him for an MRI exam to make sure there was no structural damage.
Rose is averaging 16.7 points and this is the first game he's missed this season.
Brandon Jennings will start in Rose's place.
Comments