Clemson's Watson beats out Louisville's Jackson for QB award

Deshaun Watson has won the Davey O'Brien award as the nation's top quarterback for the second year in a row, beating out Louisville's Lamar Jackson.
In a possible preview of the Heisman Trophy race, the Clemson star knocked off the player viewed as the favorite for college football's top individual award.
After collecting his trophy Thursday night, Watson said he was confident of beating out Jackson and the other finalist, Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield.
The award ceremony was held at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, about an hour's drive from Watson's hometown of Gainesville, Georgia.
