76ers stem road losing streak in New Orleans, 99-88

Ersan Ilyasova scored 23 points, Sergio Rodriguez added 16, and the Philadelphia 76ers snapped a franchise record-tying 23-game road losing streak, beating the reeling New Orleans Pelicans 99-88 on Thursday night.
The Pelicans became the first team to lose at home to the Sixers since last season when Orlando fell to Philadelphia on Jan. 20.
Joel Embiid had 14 points and blocked four shots to go with three steals. Nik Stauskas also scored 14 points, hitting five of seven shots.
Anthony Davis had 26 points and 11 rebounds, and Langston Galloway added 19 points for New Orleans. The Pelicans labored through shooting droughts and made only 12 of 40 shots during the second half.
