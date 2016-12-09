Hartford stuns Boston College 65-63 behind Dunne's 25 points

Jason Dunne had a chance to do something probably every young basketball player practices at home. He didn't miss.
Dunne nailed a 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left and finished with a career-best 25 points to lift Hartford to its first-ever win against an Atlantic Coast Conference school, 65-63 over Boston College on Friday night.
"It's what everyone dreams about playing out in the driveway when you're 8-years-old, and you can't have any doubt," Dunne said. "It's huge for the university, huge for school and huge for the program — and a big-time win there."
Jalen Ross added 16 points for the Hawks (3-8), who had lost seven of eight. J.R. Lynch had 10 points.
"We're usually in these types of games. We just never finished them," coach John Gallagher said. "Credit to our guys, they made some tough shots."
A.J. Turner led the Eagles (4-5) with 13 points, and Connar Tava had 12.
BC had taken the lead twice in the final minute.
"Like I told them, 'It's disappointing, but if you don't come to play in Division 1 basketball, you get beat,'" BC coach Jim Christian said.
Jerome Robinson, who was second in the Atlantic Coast Conference scoring at 20.8 per game, was shaken up when he hit the floor hard late in the first half and had only four points.
Christian also said after the game that he was "tired."
Robinson's short jumper in the lane had given BC a 63-62 edge with 13.1 seconds left before Dunne nailed his game-winner from the right wing.
Robinson missed a half-court shot at the buzzer, and the Hawks players celebrated in front of their bench.
Hartford had led 56-49 with 4½ minutes remaining before the Eagles went on an 8-0 spurt that was capped by Jordan Chatman's 3-pointer with 2:29 left.
Behind the first seven points by Dunne, the Hawks went on a 9-0 spree early in the second half to pull in front 41-30 with 15:08 to play.
In a sloppy first half that featured poor shooting and, at times, careless ball handling, both schools went through lengthy stretches without a basket before Hartford scored the final seven points to take a 27-23 edge into intermission.
BIG PICTURE
Hartford: The effort should give the Hawks confidence going into America East play. Behind the resurgence of Dunne's scoring this season (averaging 14.0 coming in) they now have a one-two scoring punch going into conference action. Ross came in averaging a league-best 21.3 and has scored in double figures 25 straight.
"We have the ability to be the best team in the America East," Gallagher said. "That's our goal."
Boston College: For the second straight game, the Eagles fell into a deep hole early in the second half. With Robinson unable to carry them, the offense really sputtered most of the night.
"Obviously our best player was tired today and didn't show up," Christian said. "We had a lot of guys who could have stepped up today and didn't."
QUOTE OF THE NIGHT
"There's a million things you can say," Christian said. "I'm disappointed. I take responsibility for it. It's my team. I still think we have a chance to be a good team. We're not very good right now."
POWERLESS INDEX
Both teams were rated in the 300s in the latest RPI (rating percentage index) entering the game.
BC was 311 and Hartford 337.
The Eagles shot 22.2 percent in the opening half, with the Hawks hitting only 26.9.
WHERE'S THE CROWD
The teams played in front of a sparse gathering - one of the smallest remembered in the history of Conte Forum since it opened in 1988 (minus games played during winter-weather conditions). The attendance was listed as 2,274.
UP NEXT
Hartford: Host Dartmouth in the first of two straight at home on Tuesday.
Boston College: Face Auburn at Madison Square Garden in New York City in the Under Armour Reunion on Monday
