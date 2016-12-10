Reynolds leads Tulane to 71-64 win over Southern Miss

1:27 Reggie Lucas: "The kids just buy in" Pause

1:14 Devon Lawrence: "One yard; I wasn't being denied"

0:43 Wolfpack football players make a special delivery

5:27 Police official discusses homicide in Cary Friday night

13:19 Roy Cooper thanks supporters at victory rally

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

11:43 ACC Now Live from Reynolds Coliseum: December 8, 2016

2:36 Lazarus the Cat's Mysterious Long Distance Adventure

2:28 'I thought you would live forever.': Coach K's tribute to his friend Jim Valvano