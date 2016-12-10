Harden leads Rockets over Mavs 109-87 for 6th straight win

James Harden had 18 points, 16 assists and nine rebounds and the Houston Rockets beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-87 on Saturday night for their sixth straight win.
Eric Gordon added 18 points and Trevor Ariza had 17 to give Houston its first six-game winning streak since Oct. 28-Nov. 6, 2014.
Gordon's 3-pointer extended Houston's lead to 16 in the fourth quarter before Harrison Barnes hit a basket on the other end. Montrezl Harrell then made an off-balance layup as he was fouled and crashed to the court. He made the free throw to leave Houston up 92-75.
Wesley Matthews made a 3 with about six minutes left to get the Mavericks within 12. But Patrick Beverley, who scored all of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, hit 3s on the next two possessions to push Houston's lead to 100-82.
Matthews scored 26 points to lead the Mavericks and Barnes finished with 20.
A layup by Seth Curry cut Houston's lead to nine points midway through the third quarter. That's when Ariza got hot, making 3-pointers on three straight possessions to power a 9-4 run that pushed Houston's lead to 75-61.
Gordon and Sam Dekker added 3-pointers after that to leave the Rockets up 86-69 entering the fourth quarter.
Ariza made four 3s to move past Shane Battier for fourth on Houston's all-time 3-pointer list with 579.
Harden's 16 assists were his most since he had 17 in Houston's season opener.
TIP-INS
Mavericks: Matthews received a technical for arguing a call in the third quarter. ... Curry had seven points in 26 minutes in his second game back after missing four games with a sprained right knee. ... Deron Williams had nine points and six assists.
Rockets: Harrell made his first career 3-pointer in the first quarter. It was the second attempt of his career and his first this season. ... Houston had 60 points at halftime. It was the 13th time they've scored at least 60 by halftime and the sixth time in nine games. ... Gordon made six 3s and has made at least three in each of his past nine games. ... The Rockets made 16 3-pointers to extend their NBA record of consecutive games with at least 10 3s to 23 games.
UP NEXT
Mavericks: Host Denver on Monday.
Rockets: Host Brooklyn on Monday.
