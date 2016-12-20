College Notebook

Skrosky resigns as Elon head football coach
Elon University head football coach Rich Skrosky has resigned his position to accept a coaching job at Florida International University. Director of Athletics Dave Blank made the announcement Tuesday, saying he only recently learned of Skrosky’s interest in the FIU position.
Blank noted that Elon’s football program has made progress in many areas during Skrosky’s three years as head coach. “We remain committed to building a successful football program in the Colonial Athletic Association, and we expect to begin a national search immediately to find the right person to continue our progress,” he said.
Skrosky was named head coach in 2013 and oversaw the program as it transitioned into the CAA, the top Division I FCS football conference in the nation. The Phoenix earned a victory over eighth-ranked William & Mary this past season for its first win over a top-10 team since 2007. Elon received votes in numerous national FCS top-25 polls following the win. Elon had two student-athletes earn All-CAA Football accolades in 2016.
Wake Forest: Former quarterback Riley Skinner will join Stan Cotten and Dave Goren on the IMG Wake Forest Radio Network broadcast of the Military Bowl on Dec. 27. Skinner is the winningest quarterback in school history with 31 victories in his four seasons as a starter. He owns the school’s records for career pass completions, passing yards, completion percentage and touchdown passes. The Military Bowl kicks off at 3:30 p.m.
Baseball
Wake Forest: Junior Stuart Fairchild has been named a second-team Preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball. The Seattle, Washington native has started 113 games in his two years in Winston-Salem. He's a career .319 hitter, totaling 34 doubles, 10 homers, 88 RBIs and 26 stolen bases. This winter, he has been rated a top-100 collegiate prospect in the 2017 MLB Draft by both D1Baseball and Perfect Game.
N.C. State/UNC: North Carolina (No. 15) and N.C. State (No. 31) have both landed on the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s preseason poll.
Women’s Basketball
Wake Forest: Former standout Beth (Davis) Fagan will be inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame as a part of the 2017 Women’s Induction Class, the organization announced Tuesday. Fagan became the third Demon Deacon in program history to break the 1,000-point threshold. The 2017 Induction Class ceremony will take place on April 29.
Meanwhile, the team welcomes VCU to town for its annual School Day game on Wednesday at 11 a.m. The Demon Deacons are looking to move to a perfect 7-0 against the VCU Rams in the series. The two teams have not met since Nov. 14, 1998.
Duke: The 17th-ranked Blue Devils (10-1) will host Villanova (4-5) Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Blue Devils have won their last six games in the season. Prior to the contest against Villanova, redshirt junior Lexie Brown will be recognized for reaching 1,000 career points.
Elon: The team returns to action on Wednesday when the Phoenix travels to Atlanta for the GSU Holiday Classic. The team will face Akron at 1 p.m. on Wednesday before taking on host Georgia State Thursday at 1 p.m. inside the GSU Sports Arena. The Phoenix have never faced Akron or Georgia State.
Campbell: Led by four double-figure scorers, the team won the Puerto Rico Classico with a 62-51 victory over Morgan State on Tuesday night at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum. Summer Price had a team-high 15 points for the Camels (7-3) while Brianna Cribb pulled down a game-high nine rebounds.
UNC: Destinee Walker scored a season-high 25 points to pace the team to an 87-57 victory over Jacksonville on Tuesday night from the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. The Tar Heels (9-2) shot a season-best 53.4 percent from the field. Stephanie Watts had 18 points, and both Jamie Cherry and Hillary Fuller each tossed in 10. The Heels will host Coppin State on Dec. 28 at 2 p.m.
ECU: The Pirates held Southern to just four points over the final six minutes of Tuesday night’s non-conference contest at Minges Coliseum to record a 62-55 victory and improve its home record to 6-1. The team ends its non-conference schedule on Dec. 28 with a matchup against William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va. Tipoff at Kaplan Arena is 7 p.m.
Men’s Lacrosse
Duke: Head Coach John Danowski has announced the program’s 2017 slate that features eight regular-season home games and seven of the 15 other NCAA Tournament squads from 2016. For the season opener, the Blue Devils will be looking to avenge their overtime loss to the Air Force Falcons. Duke is 6-3 overall against Air Force and 3-1 under head coach John Danowski. This is the third straight regular season the two teams have faced off.
Wrestling
NC State: The 10th ranked team got bonus point wins in three of its first four individual wins, and the Wolfpack (4-1) came away with a 25-13 road win at Old Dominion (1-4) Tuesday night. The Pack won the first three matches to jump out to a 14-0 lead, and 18-3 at the midway point. On the night, NC State won six of the 10 bouts, with four wins being for bonus points.
From news releases
