Ole Miss beats South Alabama 92-58

0:39 Wolfpack's Yurtseven: 'It’s like you always smell the food but you never get to eat it' Pause

7:43 NC State's Mark Gottfried says the Wolfpack moved the ball really well in the victory

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

5:18 Roy Williams on win over Northern Iowa and the NCAA investigation

2:27 UNC academic scandal explained

4:39 Exclusive interview with Roy Cooper on HB2

2:31 Wainstein describes lack of oversight by UNC

0:37 Emotional Grayson Allen talks about tripping Elon player

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'