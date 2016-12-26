SNHU stadium to open in fall 2017

Southern New Hampshire University's new $25 million multi-sport stadium is expected to open next fall.
The stadium will be home to men's and women's soccer, lacrosse, tennis and track and field. It also will host select field hockey home games.
The concourse level of the facility will accommodate ticket booths, concession stands and restrooms, while the inside will feature media and productions suites, a 5,200-square foot strength and conditioning center, a training room, equipment room, locker rooms, and other amenities.
