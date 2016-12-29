No. 7 Gonzaga beats Pepperdine 92-62 in WCC opener

Nigel Williams-Goss and Przemek Karnowski each scored 16 points as No. 7 Gonzaga beat short-handed Pepperdine 92-62 on Thursday night, extending the best start in program history.
Three other players scored in double figures for unbeaten Gonzaga (13-0, 1-0 West Coast Conference).
The Bulldogs held a narrow lead after the first half and did not put away scrappy Pepperdine until midway through the second.
Lamond Murray Jr. scored 19 points for Pepperdine (4-9, 0-1), which has lost eight games in a row and was missing two starters because of injury. Jeremy Major added 15
Gonzaga went unbeaten in nonconference play for the first time since joining the NCAA in 1958. The Bulldogs have now won 21 straight conference openers, dating to a loss in 1996.
