Local college student to compete on Jeopardy

4:39 Exclusive interview with Roy Cooper on HB2 Pause

1:49 Republicans are no longer the party of Reagan

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'

4:16 Cooper tells GOP legislators to "Go home"

2:28 UNC's Trubisky reflects on the Tar Heels' loss to Stanford in the Sun Bowl and the fumble

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

2:01 Day of tension as special session closes

3:06 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?

3:42 Bills filed to limit Cooper's powers as governor