December 31, 2016 7:02 PM

Senglin trey lifts Weber State past Montana in OT, 84-81

The Associated Press
MISSOULA, Mont.

Jeremy Senglin drilled a step-back 3-pointer with a second left in overtime to lift Weber State to an 84-81 win at Montana in a Big Sky Conference battle Saturday.

Walter Wright, who hit a free throw with :02 left in regulation to tie the game at 70-70 and force overtime, knotted the score at 81-81 with his layup.

The game was tied five times in overtime.

Senglin hit 5 of 12 from deep to finish with 29 points, eight of them in the extra period, and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (7-6, 2-0). Kyndahl Hill added 15 points by converting 7 of 10 from the free-throw line.

Wright finished with 25 points to lead Montana (6-9, 1-1) with Ahmaad Rorie adding 22 off the Grizzlies' bench.

Montana shot 26 of 65 from the field and knocked down 10 of 17 shots from beyond the arc.

