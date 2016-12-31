NBA Capsules

1:36 Krzyzewski talks about Duke's lack of cohesion against Hokies Pause

2:00 Krzyzewski defends his handling of Grayson Allen

0:37 Emotional Grayson Allen talks about tripping Elon player

1:44 Coach K: Grayson Allen suspended indefinitely

14:48 McCrory reflects on his term as North Carolina's governor

4:57 HB2 repeal deal - what happened?

1:45 Should 16- and 17-year-olds be in solitary confinement?

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

0:14 NC State's Maverick Rowan has a "shocker" of a dunk