Westbrook powers Thunder past Blazers 105-99

1:03 UNC coach Roy Williams bashes HB2 after win in Greensboro Pause

9:30 UNC'S Roy Williams on playing in Greensboro after win over Notre Dame

28:59 UNC's Fedora talks about the Tar Heels' signing class

1:49 UNC's Joel Berry: 'This is what determines the outcome of the season'

2:46 UNC's Joel Berry on the Heels peformance in the final minutes

8:37 Roy Williams on close win over Pitt: “I’ve got to figure out a way to do a better job coaching on the defensive end of the floor”

2:26 Hundreds pay tribute to Charles Shackleford in Kinston

1:32 Mike Krzyzewski on setbacks: 'That's OK...that's life'

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration