College Notebook

Duke to host ESPN College GameDay pregame show on Thursday
Cameron Indoor Stadium will host College GameDay on Thursday when ESPN broadcasts an edition of its flagship college basketball show prior to Duke’s 8 p.m. matchup with North Carolina.
Host Rece Davis and analysts Jay Bilas, Jay Williams and Seth Greenberg will broadcast from Coach K Court beginning at 7 p.m. as part of ESPN’s Rivalry Week.
Doors to Cameron Indoor Stadium will open at 7 p.m. There will be no admittance without a game ticket to view the College GameDay broadcast.
Women’s Basketball
Duke: Behind a combined 47 points from Rebecca Greenwell, Lexie Brown and Kyra Lambert, the visiting Blue Devils came back from an early deficit to cruise to a 70-51 victory at Virginia on Sunday.
Duke (20-4, 8-3 ACC) reached 20 wins for the 20th consecutive season and the 22nd time out of the last 23 years.
UNC: Aliyah Collier scored 27 points to lead host Clemson to a come-from-behind 78-67 victory over the Tar Heels on Sunday. The Heels (13-10, 2-8 ACC) appeared in control with a double-figure advantage throughout the first half and a 42-31 lead at halftime. However, UNC shot 31.4 percent and made only two 3-pointers in the second half to allow Clemson back in the game.
Wake Forest: Milan Quinn recorded a career-high 25 points as the host Demon Deacons defeated Pittsburgh 57-48 Sunday Quinn’s points came on 9-of-11 shooting while going 7-of-10 from the line. She also pulled down 16 rebounds for her 10th double-double of the season.
Elon: Phoenix junior guard Shay Burnett became the 22nd player in program history to reach the 1,000-career point mark with a 3-pointer in the third quarter of a 66-56 road victory over UNC Wilmingtonon Sunday.
Wrestling
N.C. State: With the dual tied 6-6 after the first four bouts, the Wolfpack got four straight bonus point wins, including a pair of pins to break the score open and defeat visiting West Virginia 30-9 on Sunday. Freshmen Thomas Bullard (157 pounds) and Nick Reenan (174) both scored pins, and the Wolfpack (12-1) closed the dual with five bonus point wins in the last six matches overall.
Campbell: The Camels opened with back-to-back falls on the way to a 31-12 victory at The Citadel on Sunday. The Camels (8-6, 4-1), now sit in second in the Southern Conference standings, behind Appalachian State, which is 6-0 after it defeated Chattanooga on Sunday.
Women’s Lacrosse
Duke: The 10th-ranked Blue Devils kicked off the campaign Sunday with a 9-7 victory over Drexel at Koskinen Stadium. Trailing 6-5 at halftime, the Devils finished with a stingy defensive effort and scored six of the game’s final seven goals.
Track and Field
Saint Augustine’s: Over the weekend, the Falcons won three events at the two-day Camel City Invitational indoor track and field meet at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem. Jumonne Exeter captured the men’s triple jump (49-2½), Shakinah Brooks won the women’s long jump (19-8) and Shaquille Dill placed first in the men’s 800-meter dash (1:51.28), beating teammate Immanuel Hutchinson in a photo finish.
Mount Olive: The teams picked up three NCAA Provisional Qualifiers and broke two school records as the teams competed at both the Vince Brown Invitational and the Christopher Newport Invitational over the weekend.
Women’s Tennis
Duke: For the second straight Sunday, the Blue Devils came away with a 4-3 victory against Northwestern at the Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center. This win pushed the Blue Devils’ record to 4-0 heading into the ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championship and provided head coach Jamie Ashworth with his 450th career victory. The Devils head to New Haven, Conn., for the ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championship. The Blue Devils’ first match at the event will be Friday.
Baseball
Saint Augustine’s: On Saturday, Johnathan Sierra collected two hits as the Falcons lost 9-2 and 4-0 to the University of Virginia’s College at Wise in a baseball doubleheader at the USA Baseball National Training Complex.
Mount Olive: The team brought out the brooms as the Trojans took game three from Lander University 14-2 on their way to winning the three-game series on Sunday at Scarborough Field in Mount Olive.
Softball
Saint Augustine’s: On Saturday, Jasmine Rios and Korey Hill each drove in a run in season-opening losses to Barton College at Jeffries Field in Wilson. The Falcons lost 8-0 in the first game and 3-2 in the second game.
