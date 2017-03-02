Seeds for ACC tournament still up in the air headed into Saturday’s finale

There’s only one day left in the ACC regular season, with seven games on Saturday, but only three seeds are set for the ACC tournament.
North Carolina has wrapped up the No. 1 seed for the ACC tournament, which starts on Tuesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Tar Heels have a double-bye and will play at noon on Thursday.
Boston College is also set as the No. 15 seed and will play in the second game on Tuesday. Clemson, at the No. 12 seed, is the only other ACC team to know its tournament fate. The Tigers are locked into the noon game on Tuesday.
N.C. State, the only team that has completed its conference schedule, will face off with the Tigers on Tuesday if Virginia handles Pittsburgh at home on Saturday in Charlottesville, Va.
The scenarios for all 15 teams:
North Carolina (13-4 ACC)
Game left: Duke (Saturday, 8 p.m.)
The Tar Heels have clinched the No. 1 seed and a double-bye into Thursday’s quarterfinals
Notre Dame (12-5 ACC)
Game left: at Louisville (Saturday, 2 p.m.)
The Fighting Irish will be the No. 2 seed with a win
The Fighting Irish will be the No. 2 seed with a loss AND a Duke loss AND a Florida State loss AND a Virginia win AND a Georgia Tech loss
The Fighting Irish will be the No. 2 seed or No. 3 seed, depending on a coinflip, with a loss AND a Duke loss AND a Florida State loss AND a Virginia win AND a Georgia Tech win AND a Wake Forest win
The Fighting Irish will be the No. 3 seed with a loss AND a Duke loss AND a Florida State win
The Fighting Irish will be the No. 3 seed with a loss AND a Duke loss AND a Florida State loss AND a Virginia loss
The Fighting Irish will be the No. 3 seed with a loss AND a Duke loss AND a Florida State loss AND a Virginia win AND a Georgia Tech win AND a Wake Forest loss
The Fighting Irish will be the No. 4 seed with a loss AND a Duke win AND a Florida State loss
The Fighting Irish will be the No. 5 seed with a loss AND a Duke win AND a Florida State win
Louisville (11-6 ACC)
Game left: Notre Dame (Saturday, 2 p.m.)
The Cardinals will be the No. 2 seed with a win AND a Duke win AND a Florida State loss
The Cardinals will be the No. 2 seed with a win AND a Duke loss AND a Florida State loss AND a Virginia loss
The Cardinals will be the No. 2 seed or No. 3 seed, depending on a coinflip, with a win AND a Duke loss AND a Florida State loss AND a Virginia win AND a Georgia Tech win AND a Wake Forest win
The Cardinals will be the No. 3 seed with a win AND a Duke win AND a Florida State win
The Cardinals will be the No. 3 seed with a win AND a Duke loss AND a Florida State loss AND a Virginia win AND a Georgia Tech loss
The Cardinals will be the No. 3 seed with a loss AND a Duke loss AND a Florida State loss AND a Virginia loss
The Cardinals will be the No. 4 seed with a win AND a Duke loss AND a Florida State win
The Cardinals will be the No. 4 seed with a loss AND a Duke loss AND a Florida State win AND a Virginia loss
The Cardinals will be the No. 4 seed with a loss AND a Duke loss AND a Florida State loss AND a Virginia win AND a Virginia Tech win
The Cardinals will be the No. 5 seed with a loss AND a Duke win AND a Virginia loss
The Cardinals will be the No. 5 seed with a loss AND a Duke loss AND a Florida State win AND a Virginia win AND a Virginia Tech win
The Cardinals will be the No. 6 seed with a loss AND a Duke win AND a Florida State win AND a Virginia win
The Cardinals will be the No. 6 seed with a loss AND a Duke loss AND a Florida State win AND a Virginia win AND a Virginia Tech loss
The Cardinals will be the No. 7 seed with a loss AND a Duke win AND a Florida State loss AND a Virginia win
The Cardinals will be the No. 7 seed with a loss AND a Duke loss AND a Florida State loss AND a Virginia win AND a Virginia Tech loss
Florida State (11-6 ACC)
Game left: Miami (Saturday, 4 p.m.)
The Seminoles will be the No. 2 seed with a win AND a Louisville win
The Seminoles will be the No. 3 seed with a win AND a Louisville loss AND a Duke loss
The Seminoles will be the No. 3 seed with a loss AND a Duke loss AND a Louisville loss AND a Virginia win
The Seminoles will be the No. 4 seed with a win AND a Louisville loss AND a Duke win
The Seminoles will be the No. 4 seed with a loss AND a Duke win AND a Louisville loss
The Seminoles will be the No. 4 seed with a loss AND a Duke loss AND a Louisville loss AND a Virginia loss
The Seminoles will be the No. 4 seed with a loss AND a Duke loss AND a Louisville win AND a Virginia Tech win
The Seminoles will be the No. 5 seed with a loss AND a Duke win AND a Louisville win AND a Virginia Tech win
The Seminoles will be the No. 6 seed with a loss AND a Louisville win AND a Virginia Tech loss
Duke (11-6 ACC)
Game left: at UNC (Saturday, 8 p.m.)
The Blue Devils will be the No. 3 seed with a win AND a Louisville loss
The Blue Devils will be the No. 3 seed with a win AND a Louisville win AND a Florida State loss
The Blue Devils will be the No. 4 seed with a win AND a Louisville win AND a Florida State win
The Blue Devils will be the No. 5 seed with a loss AND a Louisville win AND a Virginia Tech loss
The Blue Devils will be the No. 5 seed with a loss AND a Florida State win AND a Louisville loss AND a Virginia Tech loss
The Blue Devils will be the No. 5 seed with a loss AND a Florida State loss AND a Louisville loss AND a Virginia win AND a Virginia Tech loss
The Blue Devils will be the No. 6 seed with a loss AND a Florida State win AND a Louisville win AND a
Virginia Tech win
The Blue Devils will be the No. 6 seed with a loss AND a Florida State win AND a Louisville loss AND a Virginia loss AND a Virginia Tech win
The Blue Devils will be the No. 6 seed with a loss AND a Florida State loss AND a Louisville loss AND a Virginia loss AND a Virginia Tech loss
The Blue Devils will be the No. 7 seed with a loss AND a Florida State loss AND a Louisville win AND a Virginia Tech win
The Blue Devils will be the No. 7 seed with a loss AND a Louisville loss AND a Virginia win AND a Virginia Tech win
The Blue Devils will be the No. 7 seed with a loss AND a Florida State loss AND a Louisville loss AND a Virginia loss AND a Virginia Tech win
Miami (10-7 ACC)
Game left: at FSU (Saturday, 4 p.m.)
The Hurricanes will be the No. 4 seed with a win AND a Duke loss AND a Louisville win AND a Virginia Tech loss
The Hurricanes will be the No. 4 seed with a win AND a Duke loss AND a Louisville loss AND a Virginia win AND a Virginia Tech win
The Hurricanes will be the No. 5 seed with a win AND a Duke win AND a Louisville win AND a Virginia Tech loss
The Hurricanes will be the No. 5 seed with a win AND a Duke loss AND a Virginia Tech win
The Hurricanes will be the No. 5 seed with a win AND a Duke win AND a Louisville loss AND a Virginia win
The Hurricanes will be the No. 5 seed with a win AND a Duke loss AND a Louisville loss AND a Virginia loss AND a Virginia Tech loss
The Hurricanes will be the No. 6 seed with a win AND a Duke win AND a Louisville win AND a Virginia Tech win
The Hurricanes will be the No. 6 seed with a win AND a Duke win AND a Louisville loss AND a Virginia loss
The Hurricanes will be the No. 6 seed with a loss AND a Syracuse loss AND a Virginia loss AND a Virginia Tech loss
The Hurricanes will be the No. 7 seed with a loss AND a Syracuse loss AND a Virginia win AND a Virginia Tech loss
The Hurricanes will be the No. 7 seed with a loss AND a Syracuse loss AND a Virginia loss AND a Virginia Tech win
The Hurricanes will be the No. 8 seed with a loss AND a Syracuse loss AND a Virginia win AND a Virginia Tech win
The Hurricanes will be the No. 8 seed with a loss AND a Syracuse win AND a Virginia loss
The Hurricanes will be the No. 9 seed with a loss AND a Syracuse win AND a Virginia win
Virginia (10-7 ACC)
Game left: Pittsburgh (Saturday, noon)
The Cavaliers will be the No. 4 seed with a win AND a Duke loss AND a Florida State win AND a Louisville loss
The Cavaliers will be the No. 5 seed with a win AND a Duke win AND a Florida State win AND a Louisville loss
The Cavaliers will be the No. 6 seed with a win AND a Duke win AND a Florida State win AND a Louisville win
The Cavaliers will be the No. 6 seed with a win AND a Duke loss AND a Florida State win AND a Louisville win AND a Virginia Tech loss
The Cavaliers will be the No. 6 seed with a win AND a Duke win AND a Florida State loss AND a Louisville loss
The Cavaliers will be the No. 6 seed with a win AND a Duke loss AND a Florida State loss AND a Louisville loss AND a Virginia Tech loss
The Cavaliers will be the No. 7 seed with a win AND a Florida State loss AND a Louisville win AND a Virginia Tech loss
The Cavaliers will be the No. 7 seed with a win AND a Duke loss AND a Florida State win AND a Louisville win AND a Virginia Tech win
The Cavaliers will be the No. 7 seed with a loss AND a Miami win AND a Syracuse loss AND a Virginia Tech loss
The Cavaliers will be the No. 8 seed with a win AND a Florida State loss AND a Louisville win AND a Virginia Tech win
The Cavaliers will be the No. 8 seed with a win AND a Duke loss AND a Florida State loss AND a Louisville loss AND a Virginia Tech win
The Cavaliers will be the No. 8 seed with a loss AND a Miami win AND a Syracuse loss AND a Virginia Tech win
The Cavaliers will be the No. 8 seed with a loss AND a Miami loss AND a Syracuse loss
The Cavaliers will be the No. 9 seed with a loss AND a Syracuse win
Virginia Tech (10-7 ACC)
Game left: Wake Forest (Saturday, 4:30 p.m.)
The Hokies will be the No. 5 seed with a win AND a Duke loss AND a Florida State win AND a Louisville win
The Hokies will be the No. 5 seed with a win AND a Duke loss AND a Florida State win AND a Louisville loss AND a Virginia loss
The Hokies will be the No. 6 seed with a win AND a Duke win AND a Florida State win AND a Louisville win AND a Virginia loss
The Hokies will be the No. 6 seed with a win AND a Duke loss AND a Florida State loss AND a Louisville win
The Hokies will be the No. 6 seed with a win AND a Duke win AND a Florida State win AND a Louisville loss AND a Virginia loss
The Hokies will be the No. 6 seed with a win AND a Duke loss AND a Florida State win AND a Louisville loss AND a Virginia win
The Hokies will be the No. 6 seed with a win AND a Duke loss AND a Florida State loss AND a Louisville loss AND a Virginia loss
The Hokies will be the No. 6 seed with a win AND a Duke loss AND a Florida State loss AND a Louisville loss AND a Virginia win
The Hokies will be the No. 7 seed with a win AND a Duke win AND a Florida State win AND a Virginia win
The Hokies will be the No. 7 seed with a win AND a Duke win AND a Florida State loss AND a Louisville win
The Hokies will be the No. 7 seed with a win AND a Duke win AND a Florida State loss AND a Louisville loss AND a Virginia loss
The Hokies will be the No. 7 seed with a loss AND a Syracuse win AND a Virginia loss
The Hokies will be the No. 7 seed with a loss AND a Miami loss AND a Syracuse win AND a Virginia win
The Hokies will be the No. 7 seed with a loss AND a Miami loss AND a Syracuse loss AND a Virginia loss
The Hokies will be the No. 8 seed with a win AND a Duke win AND a Florida State loss AND a Louisville loss AND a Virginia win
The Hokies will be the No. 8 seed with a loss AND a Miami win AND a Syracuse win AND a Virginia win
The Hokies will be the No. 8 seed with a loss AND a Syracuse loss AND a Virginia win
The Hokies will be the No. 8 seed with a loss AND a Miami win AND a Syracuse loss AND a Virginia loss
Syracuse (9-8 ACC)
Game left: Georgia Tech (Saturday, 4 p.m.)
The Orange will be the No. 6 seed with a win AND a Miami loss AND a Virginia loss AND a Virginia Tech loss
The Orange will be the No. 7 seed with a win AND a Miami loss AND a Virginia loss AND a Virginia Tech win
The Orange will be the No. 8 seed with a win AND a Miami loss AND a Virginia win
The Orange will be the No. 8 seed with a win AND a Virginia loss AND a Miami win
The Orange will be the No. 9 seed with a win AND a Miami win AND a Virginia win
The Orange will be the No. 10 seed with a loss AND a Wake Forest loss
The Orange will be the No. 11 seed with a loss AND a Wake Forest win
Georgia Tech (8-9 ACC)
Game left: at Syracuse (Saturday, 4 p.m.)
The Yellow Jackets will be the No. 9 seed with a win
The Yellow Jackets will be the No. 11 seed with a loss
Wake Forest (8-9 ACC)
Game left: at Virginia Tech (Saturday, 4:30 p.m.)
The Demon Deacons will be the No. 10 seed with a win
The Demon Deacons will be the No. 10 seed with a loss AND a Georgia Tech loss
The Demon Deacons will be the No. 11 seed with a loss AND a Georgia Tech win
Clemson (5-12, ACC)
Game left: Boston College (Saturday, 4 p.m.)
The Tigers will be the No. 12 seed and play in Tuesday’s first round
Pittsburgh (4-13 ACC)
Game left: at Virginia (Saturday, noon)
The Panthers will be the No. 13 seed with a win
The Panthers will be the No. 14 seed with a loss
NC State (4-14 ACC)
The Wolfpack will be the No. 13 seed with a Pittsburgh loss
The Wolfpack will be the No. 14 seed with a Pittsburgh win
Boston College (2-15 ACC)
Game left: at Clemson (Saturday, 4 p.m.)
The Eagles will be the No. 15 seed and play in Tuesday’s first round
