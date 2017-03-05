College Notebook

Wolfpack finishes second in ACC wrestling
Five members of the N.C. State wrestling team advanced to the finals and earned All-ACC honors, as the Wolfpack placed second at the 2017 ACC Championship hosted at Reynolds Coliseum on Saturday.
Junior Kevin Jack repeated as ACC champion at 141 pounds with a dominating performance, while juniors Brian Hamann (165) and Michael Macchiavello (184) along with sophomores Sean Fausz (125) and Jamal Morris (133) all reached the finals in their weight classes.
Jack was named the 2017 ACC Tournament Most Outstanding Wrestler, the second year in a row the award went to N.C. State (Nick Gwiazdowski). Jack outscored his two opponents 27-8 on the day, not giving up a single takedown, including a 10-4 win over No. 6 George DiCamillo of Virginia in the finals.
“It is always fun to win such a great individual title as this weight class in this conference,” Jack said. “It was extra special to compete in front of this great crowd and to win the title in Reynolds with my dad down here. The first step is over, now it’s time to turn my attention to the NCAAs.”
In addition to the All-ACC honors, N.C. State earned six NCAA automic bids on the day. In addition to Fausz, Morris, Jack, Hamann, and Macchiavello, redshirt-senior Mke Kosoy (285 pounds) also earned a bid to NCAAs with his finish. The Pack will also await at-large bids for its other four starters to be announced next week.
Campbell: The Camels picked up two key victories in the championship round to secure the 2017 Southern Conference Championship Saturday at McAlister Field House. The Camels finished Saturday’s event with an overall team score of 89.5 to claim their first team SoCon Championship in team history. Appalachian State finished second with 86 points, and SIUE claimed third with 69.5 points.
Baseball
N.C. State: The sixth-ranked Wolfpack earned an 8-0 shutout victory against UMass Lowell Sunday at Doak Field. Three Wolfpack pitchers contributed to the shutout effort, the second of the season for N.C. State, as UMass Lowell did not have an extra-base hit in the contest. Pitchers Ryan Feeney, Brian Brown and Tim Naughton combined for a five-hit performance for the Wolfpack.
UNC: Tyler Lynn’s two-run triple in the fifth proved to be the decisive hit as the Tar Heels grabbed an 8-5 win over Long Beach State in the series finale Sunday at Boshamer Stadium. LBSU had taken a 3-2 lead in the top of the inning before the Tar Heels scored five times against three relievers to build a lead they would not relinquish. Freshman Ike Freeman had his first two collegiate hits, including a solo homer in the eighth, as UNC improved to 9-3.
Duke: The Blue Devils came away with the 6-1 victory over Princeton Sunday at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park to complete the four-game weekend sweep of the Tigers. Duke (7-6) received a second straight quality start from right-hander Ryan Day (2-1) and put up four runs in the third to take control. Day only gave up seven hits over six shutout innings while recording five strikeouts to one walk in his second consecutive win.
N.C. Central: The Eagles stayed hot for their fifth straight win, beating NJIT 10-1 to complete the weekend sweep on Sunday at the Durham Athletic Park. Mitch McCrary ripped a grand slam to right on his way to a game-high six RBIs, tied for the fourth-most in a game in the modern era at NCCU. Also of note, Carter Williams came a home run shy of the cycle as he went 3-for-5 with three runs scored
Elon: The Phoenix received strong pitching and was aided by some timely hitting as it completed a three-game sweep of the visiting UMass Minutemen with a 5-1 victory on Sunday. Elon (6-6) starter Kyle Brnovich did not earn a decision, but limited UMass to one unearned run on three hits in six innings.
Campbell: Ohio State rallied for two runs in the eighth, slipping past the Camels 7-6 on Sunday in the three-game series finale at Jim Perry Stadium. The Buckeyes (5-6) loaded the bases with nobody out. Tre’ Gantt’s sacrifice fly gave OSU its first run of the frame, followed by a Jalen Washington RBI single to make it 7-5 after eight. The Camels tacked on a run before the ninth, but the Buckeyes retired the side to end the game.
Women’s lacrosse
UNC: Molly Hendrick tied her career highs with six goals and seven points as North Carolina beat Canisius, 16-8, on Sunday at the U.S. Lacrosse Complex. The win is the 300th in the career of Tar Heels coach Jenny Levy, who becomes the third coach in NCAA Division I history to win 300 games.
Softball
UNC: The Tar Heels secured the series sweep of Pittsburgh on ACC opening weekend, using a six-run fifth inning to tie the score and an RBI single by Katie Bailiff handed UNC its fourth walk-off victory of the season, 8-7, in nine innings. With their second extra-innings win of the year, the Tar Heels picked up their 10th straight victory, improving to 15-4, 3-0 in the ACC, while the nationally-ranked Panthers fell to 12-5, 0-3.
N.C. State: The Wolfpack concluded competition at the Homewood Suites By Hilton RDU/RTP Invitational with a 16-2 loss to Fordham on Sunday at Dail Stadium. The Wolfpack pulled within two runs after a Tyler Ross double to make the score 4-2 through an inning and a half, but were shut out 12-0 for the rest of the game.
Men’s lacrosse
Duke: Bolstered by three goals each from Jack Bruckner and Justin Guterding, the Blue Devils rallied from a 6-2 third-quarter deficit to upend Richmond, 9-8, at Dickinson Field on Sunday. Bruckner (three goals, one assist) and Guterding (three goals, three assists) combined for 10 points. John Prendergast and ReillyWalsh finished with one goal and one assist apiece. At the faceoff, Kyle Rowe won 11 of 19 draws and secured five ground balls.
Women’s golf
Wake Forest: Wake Forest finished the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate with a strong final round at the Long Cove Club. The Demon Deacons shot a 7-over 291 during the third round to move up six places and finish the tournament in eighth place at 40 over. Sierra Sims posted a top-10 finish, ending the tournament tied for ninth at 5 over. She posted a 1-over 72 during Sunday’s play.
Women’s tennis
N.C. State: The Wolfpack fell to Florida State (8-4, 1-3 ACC) in a four-hour battle on Sunday, 5-2. The Wolfpack (8-6, 0-4) will return to action on Wednesday as it hosts Michigan State at 1 p.m. at the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center.
Men’s tennis
N.C. Central: Freshman Theofanis Kontopoulos registered a three-set victory for the Eagles in a 6-1 home loss to Longwood on Sunday. Kontopoulos was able to get back into the win column and improve to 6-4 on his rookie season with his victory in the No. 2 position. Kontopoulos knocked off Longwood senior Florian Uffer by a score of 7-6 (7), 1-6, 6-4
