Longoria, Souza and Rays outlast Blue Jays 10-8

1:19 Canes' Eddie Lack hurt on final play of overtime game with Detroit Pause

2:36 Canes' Faulk: 'The game is one thing, but there are some things that are more important.'

6:38 Michael Peterson reacts after pleading guilty to manslaughter

0:32 UNC Tar Heels' championship 'shining moment' in Lego animation

2:43 Cincinnati Reds baseball announcer Marty Brennaman calls some classics

1:41 NC State's Deatherage: This is my comfort zone

3:10 Michael Peterson pleads guilty to manslaughter, victim's family reacts

26:22 UNC's Roy Williams: 'There's no better feeling in the world as a coach'

1:03 Relive the final seconds of UNC's NCAA National Championship