April 11, 2017 12:19 AM

Bulls power past Knights

From News Release

DURHAM

Shane Peterson and Dayron Varona each homered and drove in two runs as the Durham Bulls topped the Charlotte Knights 7-4 on Monday.

Durham started the scoring in the second inning when Peterson hit a two-run home run.

After the teams traded runs in the third, the Knights cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Yoan Moncada hit a solo home run.

Charlotte missed an additional scoring opportunity in the eighth, when Ryan Raburn struck out with the bases loaded to end the inning.

Justin Marks (2-0) got the win in relief while Charlotte starter Mike Pelfrey (0-1) took the loss in the International League game. Ryan Garton pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for his first save of the season.

Monday’s box score

Charlotte Knights

ab

r

h

bi

A. Engel, CF

5

0

0

0

Y. Moncada, 2B

3

2

1

1

N. Delmonico, 3B

4

0

0

0

W. Garcia, RF

3

0

1

0

D. Hayes, 1B

3

0

0

0

K. Smith, C

2

1

0

1

R. Radburn, DH

3

1

1

1

T. Ladendorf, LF

3

0

1

1

E. Cabrera, SS

3

0

0

0

Totals

29

4

4

4

Durham Bulls

ab

r

h

bi

J. Field, CF

4

0

1

0

J. Bauers, LF

4

1

1

0

W. Adames, SS

4

0

0

0

C. Gillaspie, 1B

3

1

1

1

P. Leonard, 3B

3

1

2

1

S. Peterson, RF

4

2

2

2

C. Casali, C

4

1

1

0

D. Varona, DH

4

1

2

2

J. Hager, 2B

4

0

1

1

Totals

34

7

11

7

Charlotte

001

100

110

4

4

1

Durham

021

201

10X

7

11

1

E — Moncada, Adames. DP–Charlotte 1, Durham 3. LOB–Charlotte 7, Durham 5 2B–Peterson. . HR—Raburn (1), Moncada (2); Peterson (2), Varona (1), Gilaspie (1). SB–Moncada, Varona, Bauers.

Charlotte Knights IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

M. Pelfrey (L, 0-1)

2 2/3

5

3

3

1

2

C. Volstad

3 1/3

5

3

3

0

2

G. Soto

2

1

1

1

1

1

Durham Bulls IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

C. Whitley

3

1

1

1

1

3

J. Marks (W, 2-0)

2 2/3

2

1

1

2

2

A. Kittredge

1 1/3

1

1

1

2

1

A. Kolarek

 2/3

0

1

0

3

2

R. Garton (S, 1)

1 1/3

0

0

0

1

3

WP-Pelfrey.

T-2:51. A-9,317

