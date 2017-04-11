Bulls power past Knights

Shane Peterson and Dayron Varona each homered and drove in two runs as the Durham Bulls topped the Charlotte Knights 7-4 on Monday.
Durham started the scoring in the second inning when Peterson hit a two-run home run.
After the teams traded runs in the third, the Knights cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Yoan Moncada hit a solo home run.
Charlotte missed an additional scoring opportunity in the eighth, when Ryan Raburn struck out with the bases loaded to end the inning.
Justin Marks (2-0) got the win in relief while Charlotte starter Mike Pelfrey (0-1) took the loss in the International League game. Ryan Garton pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for his first save of the season.
Monday’s box score
Charlotte Knights
ab
r
h
bi
A. Engel, CF
5
0
0
0
Y. Moncada, 2B
3
2
1
1
N. Delmonico, 3B
4
0
0
0
W. Garcia, RF
3
0
1
0
D. Hayes, 1B
3
0
0
0
K. Smith, C
2
1
0
1
R. Radburn, DH
3
1
1
1
T. Ladendorf, LF
3
0
1
1
E. Cabrera, SS
3
0
0
0
Totals
29
4
4
4
Durham Bulls
ab
r
h
bi
J. Field, CF
4
0
1
0
J. Bauers, LF
4
1
1
0
W. Adames, SS
4
0
0
0
C. Gillaspie, 1B
3
1
1
1
P. Leonard, 3B
3
1
2
1
S. Peterson, RF
4
2
2
2
C. Casali, C
4
1
1
0
D. Varona, DH
4
1
2
2
J. Hager, 2B
4
0
1
1
Totals
34
7
11
7
Charlotte
001
100
110
—
4
4
1
Durham
021
201
10X
—
7
11
1
E — Moncada, Adames. DP–Charlotte 1, Durham 3. LOB–Charlotte 7, Durham 5 2B–Peterson. . HR—Raburn (1), Moncada (2); Peterson (2), Varona (1), Gilaspie (1). SB–Moncada, Varona, Bauers.
Charlotte Knights IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
M. Pelfrey (L, 0-1)
2 2/3
5
3
3
1
2
C. Volstad
3 1/3
5
3
3
0
2
G. Soto
2
1
1
1
1
1
Durham Bulls IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
C. Whitley
3
1
1
1
1
3
J. Marks (W, 2-0)
2 2/3
2
1
1
2
2
A. Kittredge
1 1/3
1
1
1
2
1
A. Kolarek
2/3
0
1
0
3
2
R. Garton (S, 1)
1 1/3
0
0
0
1
3
