Where to watch the Kentucky Derby in the Triangle

Twenty horses and their jockeys will compete in the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday in Louisville, and there are several spots in the Triangle to watch “The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports.”
Post time is 6:34 p.m. Saturday on NBC and also can be streamed online on NBC Sports Live Extra. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m.
Spots to watch
If you own a business that will be showing the Derby, email abennett@newsobserver.com to be added to this list.
▪ Sup Dogs, 107 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Sound will be on.
▪ Isaac Hunter’s Tavern, 414 Fayetteville St., Raleigh.
▪ Coglin’s Raleigh, 226 Fayetteville St., Raleigh.
▪ Carolina Ale House, 500 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh.
▪ Tobacco Road Sports Cafe, 505 W. Jones St., Raleigh.
▪ Woody’s At City Market, 205 Wolfe St., Raleigh.
▪ Clouds Brewing, 126 N. West St., Raleigh. Derby drink specials and a hat contest.
▪ Bare Bones, 301-120 Fayetteville St., Raleigh.
▪ The Washington Duke Inn, 3001 Cameron Boulevard, Durham.
Odds
The first leg of racing’s Triple Crown looks wide open, but last year’s best two-year-old, Classic Empire, is this year’s betting favorite, according to Bovada.lv. Here is the field, with odds to win, listed by post position.
1. Lookin At Lee (20-1)
2. Thunder Snow (20-1)
3. Fast And Accurate (50-1)
4. Untrapped (30-1)
5. Always Dreaming (5-1)
6. State of Honor (30-1)
7. Girvin (15-1)
8. Hence (15-1)
9. Irap (20-1)
10. Gunnevera (15-1)
11. Battle Of Midway (30-1)
12. Sonneteer (50-1)
13. J Boys Echo (20-1)
14. Classic Empire (4-1)
15. McCraken (5-1)
16. Tapwrit (20-1)
17. Irish War Cry (6-1)
18. Gormley (15-1)
19. Practical Joke (20-1)
20. Patch (30-1)
The No. 5 and No. 10 stalls have produced the most winners (9 each). No horse has won from the No. 1 post in nearly 30 years, and it’s been nearly 40 years since a horse from No. 2 has won. No horse has ever won from the No. 17 stall.
The winnings for this year’s Derby total $2 million. The favorite has won nearly a third of all Kentucky Derbies since 1908.
