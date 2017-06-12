Kid wins Icee-chugging contest — but loses against an epic brain freeze

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:42 New "Voice of the Blue Devils" announced as David Shumate is named the play-by-play voice for Duke football and men’s basketball games Pause 1:25 Gold medalist Ryan Held discusses emotional Olympics 2:13 Watch MLB draft prospect MacKenzie Gore pitching during the final stretch of the season 0:48 MacKenzie Gore, the NCHSAA 1A baseball championship MVP, gives his trophy to teammate 1:49 Whiteville head coach Brett Harwood speaks about winning the NCHSAA baseball championship and MacKenzie Gore 3:20 Woody Durham joins Governor Roy Cooper for Aphasia awareness 0:59 Wolfpack's Carlos Rodon returns to NC 3:07 Carlos Rodon reflects on his time at NC State 4:41 Disappointing finish for Hadley 0:51 Debo leading the Pack Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A kid gets a massive brain freeze from competing in an Icee-slurping contest at a Memphis Redbirds game. Twitter/memphisredbirds via Storyful

A kid gets a massive brain freeze from competing in an Icee-slurping contest at a Memphis Redbirds game. Twitter/memphisredbirds via Storyful