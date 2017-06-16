Sports

June 16, 2017 10:55 PM

Coyotes acquire forward Nick Cousins from Flyers

The Associated Press
GLENDALE, Ariz.

The Arizona Coyotes have acquired forward Nick Cousins from the Philadelphia Flyers.

Philadelphia got a 2018 fifth-round pick and the rights to unsigned forward prospect Brendan Warren, also sending unsigned goaltending prospect Merrick Madsen to Arizona. The teams announced the deal Friday night in advance of the trade freeze that begins Saturday afternoon before the Vegas expansion draft.

Cousins, who turns 25 next month, is a pending restricted free agent. He had six goals and 10 assists in 60 games last season and has 12 goals and 15 assists in 107 career NHL games.

Warren, 20, was a third-round pick in 2015 and is playing at the University of Michigan. Madsen, 21, was a 2013 sixth-round pick and is playing at Harvard.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

‘Grandpa’s ballpark’: Raleigh lawyer Woody Webb reflects on Rickwood Field

‘Grandpa’s ballpark’: Raleigh lawyer Woody Webb reflects on Rickwood Field 2:49

‘Grandpa’s ballpark’: Raleigh lawyer Woody Webb reflects on Rickwood Field
Carolina football coach Larry 0:49

Carolina football coach Larry "2 Chainz" Fedora gets "hip" in recruiting video
Five questions with NC State's Nyheim Hines 5:43

Five questions with NC State's Nyheim Hines

View More Video

Sports Videos