Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon, center, argues with umpire Jeff Kellogg, left, over a home run that was called a foul ball by Anthony Rizzo, right, who is restrained from getting into the discussion by Kyle Schwarber in the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Friday, June 16, 2017. Maddon was eventually eject from the game by Kellogg. Rizzo drew a walk of Pirates starting pitcher Trevor Williams.
Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon, center, argues with umpire Jeff Kellogg, left, over a home run that was called a foul ball by Anthony Rizzo, right, who is restrained from getting into the discussion by Kyle Schwarber in the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Friday, June 16, 2017. Maddon was eventually eject from the game by Kellogg. Rizzo drew a walk of Pirates starting pitcher Trevor Williams. Gene J. Puskar AP Photo
Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon, center, argues with umpire Jeff Kellogg, left, over a home run that was called a foul ball by Anthony Rizzo, right, who is restrained from getting into the discussion by Kyle Schwarber in the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Friday, June 16, 2017. Maddon was eventually eject from the game by Kellogg. Rizzo drew a walk of Pirates starting pitcher Trevor Williams. Gene J. Puskar AP Photo

Sports

June 16, 2017 11:01 PM

Rizzo, Cubs rally for 6 runs in 9th inning, beat Pirates 9-5

By JOHN PERROTTO Associated Press
PITTSBURGH

Anthony Rizzo almost led off his third straight game with a homer, losing his bid on a replay reversal, before helping key a six-run rally in the ninth inning that sent the Chicago Cubs over the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-5 Friday night.

The Cubs won for just the third time in nine games. Manager Joe Maddon wasn't around to see the comeback — he was ejected in the first inning after Rizzo's drive into the Allegheny River was ruled a foul ball. In his first two tries as a leadoff man, Rizzo led off both games this week with home runs against the Mets at Citi Field.

Chicago trailed 4-3 until Jason Heyward and Willson Contreras began the ninth with doubles off Juan Nicasio (1-3) to tie it. Tony Watson gave up a go-ahead single to pinch-hitter Jon Jay, Rizzo added a two-run single and Addison Russell had a two-run double.

Closer Wade Davis gave up a run in the ninth, but struck out Josh Harrison and Gregory Polanco with the bases loaded to end it.

Koji Uehera (2-3) got the win.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

‘Grandpa’s ballpark’: Raleigh lawyer Woody Webb reflects on Rickwood Field

‘Grandpa’s ballpark’: Raleigh lawyer Woody Webb reflects on Rickwood Field 2:49

‘Grandpa’s ballpark’: Raleigh lawyer Woody Webb reflects on Rickwood Field
Carolina football coach Larry 0:49

Carolina football coach Larry "2 Chainz" Fedora gets "hip" in recruiting video
Five questions with NC State's Nyheim Hines 5:43

Five questions with NC State's Nyheim Hines

View More Video

Sports Videos